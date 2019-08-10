Sports World : Lukaku given Icardi's No. 9 jersey at Inter

Lukaku given Icardi's No. 9 jersey at Inter

MILAN • Inter Milan's new signing Romelu Lukaku was yesterday handed the coveted No. 9 shirt which previously belonged to Mauro Icardi, who was stripped of the captaincy during the course of last season.

The Italian Serie A club posted a photograph of the Belgium striker wearing the shirt on the club's Instagram account, one day after they had signed him from Manchester United for a reported £74 million (S$124 million).

Lukaku also revealed Inter coach Antonio Conte, who won three successive Serie A titles with Juventus and a Premier League title and FA Cup trophy with Chelsea, was "a key factor" for his signing.

REUTERS

F1 set for record 22 races in 2020

MEXICO CITY • Mexico will stay on the Formula One calendar for three more years after a new contract was signed on Thursday night, with the sport set to expand to a record 22 races next season.

F1 also said the race would change its name to the Mexico City Grand Prix from 2020 to emphasise the support of the city authorities.

The confirmation of Mexico means the 2020 calendar is set to expand from 21 races, with new ones in Vietnam and the Netherlands, while only Germany is set to drop off.

REUTERS

S'pore golfer wins junior event in China

MIAMI • Singapore golfer Shayne Lim won the Zhang Lian Wei International Junior Invitational, after beating Thailand's Butpapaporn Sukterm in a play-off.

Both amateurs closed with a three-over 75 yesterday to finish at nine-over 225 at the Huangshan Golf Club in China. Shayne, 16, then parred the first play-off hole, the par-four 1st, while her opponent could only make bogey.

SA batsman Amla quits int'l cricket

CAPE TOWN • South African Hashim Amla on Thursday announced his retirement from international cricket, just days after fast bowler Dale Steyn said he was quitting Tests.

The 36-year-old batsman said he was retiring from all international cricket after a 15-year career, during which he hit 55 centuries in 349 matches across all formats.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE