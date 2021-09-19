Sports World: Lucky 13 for Rovers but Hougang held

Lucky 13 for Rovers but Hougang held

Tampines Rovers yesterday won their first game in 13 in all competitions after beating bottom side Young Lions 2-1 in the Singapore Premier League at Our Tampines Hub.

Zehrudin Mehmedovic opened accounts for the Stags and Taufik Suparno netted the winner after Jacob Mahler's equaliser.

At Jurong East Stadium, Tanjong Pagar and Hougang United drew 1-1 - Khairul Amri earning the Jaguars a point after Gilberto Fortunato gave the Cheetahs the lead.

Pele stable and 'in semi-intensive care'

SAO PAULO • Brazilian football great Pele, 80, was briefly transferred back to an intensive care unit on Friday after suffering breathing difficulties but is now stable, said the Albert Einstein Hospital in Sao Paulo, where he had surgery earlier for a suspected colon tumour.

The transfer was a temporary "preventative measure", the hospital said in a statement, adding that he was later transferred to "semi-intensive care".

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Tokyo Marathon put off to next March

TOKYO • The Tokyo Marathon has been postponed until March and the 2022 edition cancelled due to the Covid-19 state of emergency in the capital, the event organisers said.

The race was to have been held on Oct 17 but has now been moved to March 6, the Tokyo Marathon said on its website.

REUTERS

Ko up by a stroke at Portland Classic

LOS ANGELES • South Korea's Ko Jin-young, looking for her second LPGA victory of the season, holds a one-shot lead at the midpoint of the Cambia Portland Classic in West Linn, Oregon.

The world No. 2 shot a five-under 67 on Friday to leave her at 136 after two rounds. Scot Gemma Dryburgh (69) is second at seven under.

REUTERS