Sports World: Lowry wins by one shot in Abu Dhabi

Lowry wins by one shot in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI • Ireland's Shane Lowry won a see-saw battle with South African Richard Sterne, needing a birdie on the last hole to win the US$7 million (S$9.5 million) Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship yesterday.

Lowry held his nerve to close with a one-under 71 and a 18-under 270 total for a one-shot win over Sterne, who shot a final round of 69, while Dutchman Joost Luiten finished third on 15-under 273 after a 65.

It was Lowry's first win since the World Golf Championship-Bridgestone Invitational in August 2015 and he is now expected to rise 35 places to world No. 40.

Late birdie run keeps Mickelson ahead

LOS ANGELES • Phil Mickelson birdied four of his last five holes on Friday to remain in front after two rounds of the Desert Classic in southern California.

Mickelson, who came up a shot shy of a 59 in his first round played at La Quinta Country Club, carded a four-under 68 at the Nicklaus Tournament Course to move to 16-under 128, two strokes ahead of Australian Curtis Luck (66).

The tournament is played out over three courses during a four-day stretch.

Henderson leads with Ariya two shots back

MIAMI • Canada's Brooke Henderson shot a four-under 67 on Friday to grab a two-stroke lead after the second round of the LPGA's season-opening Tournament of Champions.

Ninth-ranked Henderson closed a bogey-free round with seven pars in a row to stand on 10-under 132 after 36 holes at Four Seasons Golf and Sports Club in Lake Buena Vista, Florida.

World No. 1 Ariya Jutanugarn was hot on her heels after firing a second consecutive 67 to share second on 134 alongside New Zealand's 14th-ranked Lydia Ko (68) and South Korea's 32nd-ranked Ji Eun-hee (69).

