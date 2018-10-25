Sports World: Lokeren coach faces charge in fraud probe

Lokeren coach faces charge in fraud probe

BRUSSELS • Peter Maes, the coach of Belgian top-flight football club Lokeren, has been charged with "money laundering and involvement in a criminal organisation" amid a vast investigation into fraud and match-fixing in the country, according to a judicial source on Tuesday.

He was remanded in custody on Monday but was granted conditional release 24 hours later.

According to local media, he is being investigated due to his links with Dejan Veljkovic, an agent who was detained earlier this month as part of the operation.

In total, 20 people, including club executives, players' agents, two referees and a player, have been charged as part of the probe.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Biles to return to the world stage in Qatar

DOHA • More than 500 gymnasts will descend on Qatar this week for the Artistic Gymnastics World Championships, but most eyes will be on the sport's biggest star, Simone Biles.

The quadruple Olympic gold medallist will make her return to international competition after taking a year off following her triumphant showing in Rio in 2016. The American's self-enforced absence from the sport has only served to increase expectation for the 10-day championships, the first to be held in the Middle East.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Federer makes Swiss Indoors 2nd round

BASEL • World No. 3 Roger Federer had to fight hard to hold off Serbia's Filip Krajinovic 6-2, 4-6, 6-4 at St Jakobshalle on Tuesday to reach the second round of the Swiss Indoors event.

The eight-time champion will next face German Jan-Lennard Struff, who beat Australian John Millman 7-6 (7-3), 6-2. Federer's career record at the tennis tournament stands at 67-9.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Indonesia to set up silat centre in Europe

JAKARTA • The Indonesian Ministry of Sport will establish a sports centre in Europe for pencak silat, the country's traditional martial art. Pencak silat is a full-body martial art, incorporating strikes, grappling and throwing in addition to weaponry.

Indonesian Youth and Sport Minister Imam Nahrawi said in a statement that the building of the sports centre is part of the country's efforts to get the sport included in future editions of the Olympics.

During his visit to the Netherlands, Indonesia's top pencak silat athlete Puspa Arumsari performed the sport in front of local people.

"We all have to struggle to make pencak silat go global," Nahrawi stressed.

XINHUA