Sports World: Loh, Yeo in Thai Masters last eight

Loh, Yeo in Thai Masters last eight

Singapore badminton players Loh Kean Yew and Yeo Jia Min beat higher-ranked opponents in the last 16 at the Princess Sirivannavari Thailand Masters yesterday to reach the quarter-finals of a level five (Super 300) event for the first time.

In Bangkok, world No. 125 Loh beat China's No. 47 Zhao Junpeng 21-10, 21-19 in 39 minutes in the men's singles. In the women's singles, No. 53 Yeo beat Germany's No. 45 Yvonne Li 21-6, 21-18 in 28 minutes.

Loh will play Taiwan's No. 29 Wang Tzu-wei while Yeo will face Indonesia's No. 33 Fitriani Fitriani today.

Mourinho in line for Madrid return

LONDON • Jose Mourinho is available for a dramatic return to Real Madrid after Manchester United paid him a reported £15 million (S$25.8 million) in compensation following his sacking last month, reported The Daily Mail yesterday.

A source close to Mourinho revealed compensation has been paid. That leaves the Portuguese free to be considered for Real should the football club decide to dismiss under-pressure coach Santiago Solari.

PSG dumped from Cup after shock defeat

PARIS • Paris Saint-Germain saw their 43-match winning run in domestic Cup competitions come to an end as Thomas Tuchel's men suffered a shock 2-1 home defeat by Ligue One bottom club Guingamp in the French League Cup quarter-finals on Wednesday.

Neymar broke the deadlock in the 63rd minute, before Yeni Ngbakoto and Marcus Thuram both scored penalties to clinch the win. It was only a second loss in all competitions this season for the capital football club, after a 3-2 loss to Liverpool at Anfield in the Champions League last September.

Spain arrests 28 tennis pros for fixing

MADRID • Spanish police have arrested 83 people, including 28 professional tennis players, following an investigation into match-fixing by an organised Armenian criminal gang, the European Union's Europol agency said yesterday.

One of the 28 players reportedly took part in the US Open last year, although the authorities did not disclose any of the names implicated.

