Sports World : Loh, Yeo avoid big guns at Tokyo Games

Loh, Yeo avoid big guns at Tokyo Games

Singaporean shuttler Loh Kean Yew, who is ranked 42nd in the world, will face Indonesia's Jonatan Christie and refugee athlete Aram Mahmoud, a Syrian who plays under the Dutch flag, in Group G at the Tokyo Olympics.

The draw for the competition was released by the Badminton World Federation yesterday, with teammate Yeo Jia Min, ranked 30th, in Group K with South Korean Kim Ga-eun and Mexican Haramara Gaitan.

The top-ranked player from each of the 14 groups will advance to the knockout round.

Au revoir Madrid, Ramos signs for PSG

PARIS • French side Paris Saint-Germain have signed Spain defender Sergio Ramos, 35, on a free transfer after he left La Liga club Real Madrid, the club announced yesterday.

He did not get a new deal to extend his 16-year stay in the Spanish capital. He helped Real win four Champions League titles and five La Liga trophies. He signed a two-year contract and joins PSG after they finished second last season behind champions Lille.

REUTERS

Evian field weakened due to busy calendar

NEW YORK • Five of the top 20 woman golfers in the world rankings, including Lexi Thompson and Danielle Kang, will not play in the July 22-25 Evian Championship. Both Americans are due to feature at the Olympics.

The Evian is played annually in France and this year's LPGA Tour schedule packs in two Majors (the Evian and the British Women's Open) and the Tokyo Games in the span of a month, July 22 to Aug 22.

REUTERS