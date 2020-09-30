Sports World: Loftus-Cheek needs move to play more

Loftus-Cheek needs move to play more

LONDON • Chelsea manager Frank Lampard holds Ruben Loftus-Cheek "in high regard" but says the 24-year-old midfielder may have to go on loan given the competition for places at the club.

An Achilles injury limited Loftus-Cheek to just nine appearances in all competitions last season.

Aston Villa and West Ham have been linked with a move for him and Lampard said it was important for the Englishman to get regular game time.

REUTERS

10 EPL positive tests is highest this season

LONDON • The Premier League said on Monday that 10 people had returned positive results in its latest round of Covid-19 tests conducted on players and staff last week, the highest number of cases in a single round since the new season began this month.

The league said the individuals who had tested positive for the virus would now self-isolate for 10 days.

REUTERS

Rivers leaves after Clippers' late collapse

LOS ANGELES • Los Angeles Clippers coach Doc Rivers has parted company with the National Basketball Association franchise in the wake of the team's latest play-off flop, the coach confirmed on Monday.

In a statement on Twitter, Rivers said he was no longer the coach of the club. His departure comes after the Clippers' agonising loss in the Western Conference semi-finals, where they blew a 3-1 series lead to lose 4-3 to the Denver Nuggets.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Durban to host 2023 table tennis c'ships

DURBAN • The 2023 World Team Table Tennis Championships will be staged in Durban, South Africa, the first time since 1939 the tournament has been staged in Africa.

Durban beat 2017 hosts Dusseldorf 90-39 in a vote by members of the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF), and becomes the first South African city to stage the event, and the second on the continent after Cairo 81 years ago.

REUTERS

Spurs' goalie coach punished for red card

LONDON • Tottenham's goalkeeping coach Nuno Santos has been banned from the dugout for one game and fined £8,000 (S$14,078), after he admitted to improper conduct in Sunday's 1-1 home Premier League draw with Newcastle, the Football Association said yesterday.

He was shown a red card following the final whistle for his protests after the video assistant referee awarded a penalty to Newcastle in stoppage time for a controversial handball by Eric Dier.

REUTERS