Sports World: Local amateur pair Leow and Tai joint-6th

Local amateur pair Leow and Tai joint-6th

Singapore golfers James Leow and Hiroshi Tai took advantage of the morning conditions in yesterday's second round of the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship, shooting a four-under 68 and 69 respectively at the Sheshan International Golf Club in Shanghai.

They are tied for sixth on 139 and five behind the leader Blake Windred (71) of Australia.

The winner receives an invitation to next year's Masters at Augusta and the British Open, while the runner-up gets a place in final qualifying for the latter.

Scott shares lead on 65 with Landry

LOS ANGELES • Australian golfer Adam Scott birdied two of his final three holes and grabbed a share of the lead with American Andrew Landry in the first round of the Safeway Open in Napa, California, on Thursday.

Former Masters winner Scott, who started on the back nine at the Silverado Resort, mixed an eagle with six birdies and a bogey for a seven-under 65. Former British Open champion Francesco Molinari was one shot back with American Matthew NeSmith.

REUTERS

Hur's 63 puts her ahead by two strokes

LOS ANGELES • South Korean golfer Hur Mi-jung fired a flawless nine-under 63 on Thursday to take a two-shot lead over a chasing trio in the LPGA Tour's Indy Women in Tech Championship.

Hur, who ended a five-year title drought with a triumph in last month's Scottish Open, had nine birdies on the Brickyard Crossing course. She was two clear of England's Bronte Law, Denmark's Nanna Koerstz Madsen and Japan's Sakura Yokomine.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

G League to toy with rule change over fouls

NEW YORK • The National Basketball Association's developmental G League will this season experiment with a new rule in which all fouls will be rewarded with only one free throw, officials announced on Thursday.

The change will be tested to see if it might improve game flow and trim the length of contests, perhaps opening the door for using it in the NBA one day. Instead of one, two or three free throw attempts after a foul, a player will have just one attempt, but it will be worth one, two or three points.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE