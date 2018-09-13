Sports World: Lloris gets 20-month drink-driving ban

Lloris gets 20-month drink-driving ban

LONDON • France's World Cup-winning captain Hugo Lloris was yesterday banned from driving for 20 months after pleading guilty to a drink-driving charge.

The 31-year-old Tottenham goalkeeper admitted being more than twice above the limit of 35 micrograms of alcohol per per 100 millilitres of breath when he was stopped by London police last month.

Lloris, who won the World Cup with France in July, was also fined £50,000 (S$89,500) at the Westminster Magistrates' court.

REUTERS

Ireland draw after Keane controversy

WROCLAW (Poland) • Ireland's controversial week ended with a 1-1 friendly draw in Poland on Tuesday, with Aiden O'Brien scoring on his debut.

Manager Martin O'Neill had to defend assistant coach Roy Keane after a leaked recording appeared on social media, with the former Manchester United captain overheard swearing at midfielder Harry Arter and striker Jonathan Walters earlier in the year. O'Neill's men grabbed a 54th-minute lead as O'Brien nodded home, but Mateusz Klich netted a late equaliser in the 87th minute for the Poles.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Fenati suspended and licence revoked

ROME • Italian Moto2 rider Romano Fenati has been suspended by his country's motorcycling federation (FMI) and had his licence revoked after he shocked the sport by grabbing a rival's brake lever while racing at speed in a race.

The 22-year-old's contract with the Marinelli Snipers team had already been terminated following that incident during last Sunday's San Marino Grand Prix and he has also been summoned to appear before an FMI disciplinary hearing tomorrow.

Fenati told Italian media on Tuesday that he would be "going back to school" and would "not race any more".

REUTERS

Adams stars as USA beat 10-man Mexico

NASHVILLE (Tennessee) • A second-half goal from 19-year old Tyler Adams, his first for his country, gave the United States a 1-0 friendly win over 10-man Mexico in Nashville on Tuesday.

Mexico's Angel Zaldivar was shown a straight red card for a dangerous tackle in the 67th minute and, four minutes later, midfielder Adams took advantage of poor defending to slot home as Mexico slipped to their third defeat in a row.

REUTERS

Russia's Cheryshev in doping probe

MOSCOW • Denis Cheryshev, one of Russia's outstanding performers at the World Cup, is under investigation for an alleged doping violation, local media reported yesterday.

Russian daily Sport Express quoted a World Anti-Doping Agency spokesman as saying that the case was being investigated by the Spanish anti-doping agency.

Cheryshev, 27, who plays for Valencia, came under suspicion after his father said in an interview that the winger had received growth hormone treatment before the showpiece event in Russia.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE