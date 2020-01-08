Sports World: Liverpool sign new kit deal with Nike

Liverpool sign new kit deal with Nike

LONDON • Premier League leaders Liverpool have signed a multi-year deal with Nike, reportedly worth £80million (S$142 million) annually, as their new kit supplier from the 2020-21 season to replace New Balance, the club said yesterday.

The Reds' managing director and chief commercial officer, Billy Hogan, called Nike "an incredible partner " and said the brand "reflects our ambitions for growth".

Last year, Liverpool were taken to court by New Balance, their partners since the 2015-16 season, claiming it should have been allowed to match Nike's offer, but a judge ruled in favour of the European and world champions.

REUTERS

Verstappen extends Red Bull stay till 2023

LONDON • Dutch driver Max Verstappen has extended his contract with Red Bull until the end of 2023, the Formula One team said yesterday.

The news ended speculation that the 22-year-old could switch to rivals Mercedes or Ferrari after the 2020 season.

Verstappen also tweeted his delight at being given a contract extension, saying he was "very proud and happy Red Bull will stay my home" and "the best is yet to come".

REUTERS