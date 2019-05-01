Sports World: Lippi set to return to Chinese football helm

Lippi set to return to Chinese football helm

BEIJING • Marcello Lippi is close to starting his second spell as China's national football team coach, sources told Xinhua yesterday.

The Italian, who led the Azzurri to the World Cup in 2006, had talks with Chinese football authorities in Guangzhou on Monday and the "four-year deal was almost done" with Lippi set a target "to qualify for the 2022 World Cup".

His first tenure with China started in November 2016 and ended with his resignation in January following his side's 3-0 defeat by Iran in the Asian Cup quarter-finals.

XINHUA

It's a love match for Stephens, Altidore

NEW YORK • Tennis star Sloane Stephens and footballer Jozy Altidore announced a love match on Monday with both posting on Twitter that they were engaged.

US striker Altidore tweeted a picture and a message that read: "Forever starts now", while Stephens, the 2017 US Open champion, wrote: "Forever yes" alongside a red heart. The American couple have been dating since 2016.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Tongan plans Olympic bids in two events

BRISBANE • Pita Taufatofua, the Tongan who attracted 250 million Google hits when he appeared oiled and shirtless in his national costume at the 2016 Rio Olympics opening ceremony, plans to qualify for the Tokyo Games next year.

The 35-year-old, who competed in taekwondo in Rio, hopes to make it through sprint kayaking and taekwondo.

THE GUARDIAN