Sports World: Lions to play World Cup qualifiers in Saudi Arabia

Lions to play World Cup qualifiers in Saudi Arabia

HONG KONG • The Asian Football Confederation yesterday confirmed the centralised venues for the delayed 2022 World Cup Asian qualifiers.

Saudi Arabia will host all remaining Group D fixtures from May 31 to June 15, with leaders Uzbekistan, Singapore, Yemen and Palestine the other teams. The Lions are third on seven points, one behind the Saudis, who are second.

US, Canada badminton events off owing to virus

NEW YORK • The Badminton World Federation yesterday said that this year's US Open and Canada Open have been axed due to Covid-19 restrictions.

The US Open, a Super 300 tournament, was due to take place from July 6-11, while the Canada Open, a Super 100 event, was slated for June 29 to July 4. The governing body added that "the ongoing Covid-19 complications left the organisers no choice but to cancel".

Perez and Sainz to get inoculated in Bahrain

LONDON • Red Bull's Sergio Perez and Ferrari's Carlos Sainz said yesterday they had accepted Bahrain's offer of a coronavirus vaccine, making them the first Formula One drivers to confirm they had done so. Bahrain is hosting three days of pre-season testing and the opening race on March 28.

Perez was the first F1 driver to contract the virus. Six of the 20 regular race drivers have had Covid-19.

