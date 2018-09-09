Sports World: Lions to host Timor Leste on Nov 21

Lions to host Timor Leste on Nov 21

Singapore will face Timor Leste on Nov 21 at the National Stadium in their third Suzuki Cup Group B football game, after Timor Leste beat Brunei 3-2 on aggregate in the qualifiers following a 1-0 defeat in Bandar Seri Begawan last night.

The Lions open their campaign against Indonesia at home on Nov 9 before playing away at the Philippines (Nov 13) and Thailand (Nov 25).

Veloso and Ser fail to make final

Singapore shooters Martina Lindsay Veloso and Jasmine Ser failed to qualify for the final of the 50m three-positions event at the ISSF World Championship in Changwon, South Korea, yesterday.

Veloso finished 20th in a field of 60 competitors with 1,167 points while Ser was 37th with 1,160.

Another victory for MMA fighter Amir

Singapore mixed martial arts fighter Amir Khan continued to stake his claim for a title shot, after a first-round submission win over Filipino Honorio Banario at One Championship's "Beyond The Horizon" event in Shanghai, China last night.

Lightweight Amir, 23, has now won two fights on the bounce, since a defeat by Russian Timofey Nastyukhin in Myanmar in February.

There was less joy for the other Singapore fighter, featherweight Christian Lee, 20. The brother of Angela Lee was disqualified for an illegal suplex on his opponent, Filipino Edward Kelly, in the first round.

Sane leaves squad for daughter's birth

BERLIN • Speculation is rife ahead of Germany's football friendly against Peru today as to why Manchester City forward Leroy Sane suddenly withdrew from the national squad, with coach Joachim Low revealing it was due to "personal reasons".

And German daily Bild yesterday revealed the answer: he had to rush to his model girlfriend's side for the birth of their daughter.

Sane's father Souleyman told Bild that his partner Candice Brook had given birth late on Friday.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Russia start with win in Nations League

ANKARA • World Cup hosts Russia got their Nations League campaign off to a flying start with a 2-1 win away to Turkey, thanks to goals from Denis Cheryshev and Artem Dzyuba on Friday.

Russia took the lead in the 13th minute when Cheryshev volleyed past Serkan Kirintili but Serdar Aziz equalised just before half-time.

The visitors took the lead after the break with a defensive mix-up letting in Dzyuba and despite controlling the majority of the game, Turkey could not break down a resolute Russian backline.

REUTERS

Dahlin is new head of world biathlon body

PARIS • Olle Dahlin was on Friday elected president of biathlon's ruling body, the IBU, which has been battered by a damaging doping and corruption scandal.

The Swede takes over from Norway's Anders Besseberg, who headed the International Biathlon Union from its inception in 1993 until this April.

He was forced to resign amid accusations in a World Anti-Doping Agency report that Russia had attempted to buy the silence of biathlon chiefs.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE