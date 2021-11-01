Sports World: Lin Qian wins, Jingyi second in Italy

Lin Qian wins, Jingyi second in Italy

Singapore's youth paddlers ended their World Table Tennis Youth Contender Lignano campaign in Italy on a high on Saturday, when 15-year-old Ser Lin Qian won the Under-15 girls' singles title.

The U-15 world No. 9 defeated Ireland's world No. 15 Sophie Earley 3-2 (5-11, 11-5, 11-8, 10-12, 11-7) in the final. Teammate Zhou Jingyi finished second in the U-19 girls' singles after losing 3-1 (11-9, 5-11, 11-8, 11-5) to Australia's Liu Yangzi.

Chen bounces back to ace Canada event

VANCOUVER • Three-time reigning world champion Nathan Chen rebounded from a rare loss with a dominating performance to win the Skate Canada International on Saturday and reaffirm his status as a gold-medal favourite for the Beijing Olympics.

The American, one week removed from Skate America in Las Vegas where he suffered his first loss since the 2018 Pyeongchang Games, scored 307.18 in total. Compatriot Jason Brown (259.55) was second and Russian teenager Evgeni Semenenko (256.01) third at the season's second Grand Prix event.

Zaha abused over Laporte's dismissal

LONDON • Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha was subjected to racist abuse online after Saturday's 2-0 English Premier League win over Manchester City, with the Ivory Coast international sharing screenshots of some of the social media comments.

The 28-year-old, who opened the scoring at the Etihad, was the target of hate after City defender Aymeric Laporte was sent off in first-half stoppage time for a foul on him. Zaha accused the likes of Facebook of "not fixing the actual problem" before stating he would "always be black and proud".

