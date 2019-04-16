Sports World : Life ban, $1.3m fine for ex-Brazil official

Life ban, $1.3m fine for ex-Brazil official

GENEVA • Jose Maria Marin, the former president of the Brazil Football Confederation (CBF), has been banned for life and fined 1 million Swiss francs (S$1.3 million) for taking bribes, Fifa said yesterday.

The Brazilian is currently serving a four-year prison sentence in the United States after being convicted on corruption charges related to a bribery scandal at football's world governing body.

Fifa's investigation into Marin was linked with the awarding of contracts for the media and marketing rights to Conmebol, CBF and Concacaf competitions from 2012 to 2015.

REUTERS

Nadal guarded on Monte Carlo chances

MONTE CARLO • Rafael Nadal offered a low-key appraisal yesterday of his chances for a record-extending 12th Monte Carlo Masters title as he prepares to return from his latest injury lay-off.

The world No. 2, whose injuries have defined his career almost as much as his moniker as the "King of Clay", was reluctant to even rate his chances as he get his title defence under way in the second round against fellow Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut tomorrow.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

PSG crash 5-1 and fail to seal Ligue 1 title

PARIS • Paris St-Germain are still chasing the Ligue 1 title after being thrashed 5-1 at Lille, following Juan Bernat's first-half red card on Sunday.

But, despite the crushing defeat - the first time in 19 years they have conceded so many goals - the French champions still have a commanding 17-point lead with seven games to play.

Thomas Tuchel's side have another opportunity to seal the title with a win at 15th-placed Nantes tomorrow. DPA

Remembering the '96' after 30 years

LIVERPOOL • The English city of Liverpool fell silent yesterday to mark the 30th anniversary of the Hillsborough football stadium disaster, which claimed the lives of 96 Reds supporters.

Mourners lit a lantern for each of the fans crushed to death at the FA Cup semi-final in Sheffield on April 15, 1989.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE