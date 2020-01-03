Sports World: Li Tie is new China football coach

Li Tie is new China football coach

BEIJING • Former Everton midfielder Li Tie was named as the head coach of China's men's football team yesterday, tasked with reviving their World Cup qualifying campaign after Marcello Lippi's abrupt departure.

The Chinese Football Association said Li, who played in China's only World Cup appearance in 2002, is an "outstanding representative of Chinese football players" and was appointed after an open process.

Li, 42, is already familiar with the national set-up, having been in temporary charge during the East Asian championships in South Korea last month.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Clijsters puts kids before competitions

MELBOURNE • Four-time Grand Slam tennis singles champion Kim Clijsters, due to make her professional comeback after a seven-year hiatus, said she will be selective in picking tournaments to give her time to focus on her three children.

The Belgian, 36, announced plans in September to come out of retirement for a second time. But her return, initially scheduled for this month, has been pushed back owing to a knee injury.

While a return at the upcoming Australian Open - the last Major title she won in 2011 - has been ruled out, she has been given wild cards for later tournaments, including the Indian Wells Open in March.

REUTERS