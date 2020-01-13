Sports world: Leow ends joint-65th at Hong Kong Open

Leow ends joint-65th at Hong Kong Open

Singapore's SEA Games golf champion James Leow closed with a four-over 74 to finish six-over 286 and joint-65th yesterday at the Hong Kong Open.

Australian Wade Ormsby (66) won the US$2 million (S$2.7 million) Asian Tour season opener with a 17-under 263 winning total.

He was four clear of reigning British Open champion Shane Lowry (64) at the tournament, which was rescheduled from last month because of the ongoing protests.

Malaga sack Sanchez over explicit video

MADRID • Spanish club Malaga on Saturday night said they had sacked coach Victor Sanchez after an explicit video of him was posted on the Internet.

It came four days after the 43-year-old former Real Madrid and Spain winger was suspended and, in a statement, the club confirmed the axe was "due to disciplinary reasons".

Sanchez had responded to the video by claiming he was the victim of blackmail.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Ex-IAAF chief Diack heads for trial

PARIS • Lamine Diack, the disgraced former head of athletics' world governing body, is to go on trial in Paris today over corruption charges linked to the Russia doping scandal.

The 86-year-old Senegalese, who was in charge of the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) from 1999 to 2015, has been charged with "giving and receiving bribes", "breach of trust" and "organised money laundering".

Diack's trial, along with co-accused Habib Cisse, his former legal adviser, and Gabriel Dolle, the former IAAF anti-doping chief, is scheduled to run until Jan 23 and the charges carry a maximum sentence of 10 years' imprisonment.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Ponting, Warne to play in charity match

MELBOURNE • Former Australian cricket greats Ricky Ponting and Shane Warne will come out of retirement temporarily to play in a charity Twenty20 match next month to raise funds to tackle the ongoing bush fires.

National coach Justin Langer will also play in the game, which has been named The Bushfire Cricket Bash, on Feb 8, along with former captain Michael Clarke and vice-captain Adam Gilchrist.

REUTERS