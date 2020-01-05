Sports World: Leicester will wait to boost squad

Leicester will wait to boost squad

LONDON • Leicester City will wait until the end of the campaign to add to their squad and will look to retain the core of their team ahead of a potential return to European football competition, manager Brendan Rodgers said on Friday.

The 2015-16 Premier League winners are second in the table behind leaders Liverpool with 45 points from 21 games. They trail the Reds by 13 points.

Such has been their good form this term that Rodgers claimed that the squad are in "a really good place" and that the club "don't want to stockpile".

Schauffele one stroke ahead after a 68

LOS ANGELES • Xander Schauffele sank his fifth birdie of the day on the 18th hole to take a one-stroke lead during a wet and windy second round at golf's Sentry Tournament of Champions in Hawaii on Friday.

The American carded a five-under 68 to sit on nine-under 137 overall. Compatriot Patrick Reed, who mixed eight birdies with a bogey for a 66, shared second place with the overnight leader Joaquin Niemann (72) of Chile.

Williams, Kuznetsova to renew rivalry

AUCKLAND • Multiple tennis Grand Slam winners Serena Williams and Svetlana Kuznetsova are set to resume their 16-year rivalry after being drawn yesterday to face each other in the first round of this week's WTA Auckland Classic.

Tournament top seed Williams, 38, and Kuznetsova, 34, are in a competitive half of the draw in which they are up against the rising stars of tennis, including American teen sensations Amanda Anisimova and Coco Gauff, as well as the 22-year-old Latvian Jelena Ostapenko.

