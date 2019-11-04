Sports World: Leicester stay tight at the back to go third

Leicester stay tight at the back to go third

LONDON • Crystal Palace could not break down Leicester's defence - the league's joint-most miserly with eight conceded in 11 games - as the Foxes chiselled out a 2-0 Premier League win yesterday at Selhurst Park.

Turkey defender Caglar Soyuncu and English striker Jamie Vardy scored for the visitors, who moved up to third, two points behind Manchester City. Leicester will next take on Arsenal at home on Saturday and will be confident of a win over the Gunners, who have just two victories from their last nine league games.

Djokovic wins in Paris, closes in on top rank

PARIS • Novak Djokovic eased to a record-extending fifth Paris Masters title by brushing aside Canadian Denis Shapovalov in yesterday's final, boosting his hopes of taking the year-end world No. 1 spot.

The Serb claimed a 6-3, 6-4 victory over his opponent, who was the beneficiary of Rafael Nadal's withdrawal before his semi-final.

While Nadal takes over the No. 1 ranking this week, Djokovic could still equal Pete Sampras' record by finishing a sixth year on top.

