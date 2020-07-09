Sports World: Lee's strike boosts Valencia's Euro hopes

Lee's strike boosts Valencia's Euro hopes

MADRID • South Korea forward Lee Kang-in struck in the 89th minute to give Valencia a 2-1 win over Real Valladolid in La Liga on Tuesday, earning caretaker coach Voro his first victory since taking charge last month.

The 19-year-old gave the hosts their first win in five matches to boost their hopes of earning a Europa League berth, with Valencia moving up to eighth in the table on 50 points, one behind seventh-placed Real Sociedad who hold the final European spot.

REUTERS

Prince latest Nets player to miss restart

NEW YORK • A fourth Brooklyn Nets player, forward Taurean Prince, has tested positive for the coronavirus and will sit out the National Basketball Association's restart, set for July 30 at the Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, ESPN reported on Tuesday.

The Nets, who are seventh in the Eastern Conference with a 30-34 record, will also miss centre DeAndre Jordan, guard Spencer Dinwiddie and forward Wilson Chandler because of Covid-19.

REUTERS

Administrators to meet Wigan owner

LONDON • Administrators have requested a meeting with Wigan owner Au Yeung Wai Kay, to explain the financial circumstances that have forced the Championship club into administration.

The move, which was revealed on July 1, will result in a 12-point penalty once ratified, and a sanction would almost condemn the 16th-placed Latics to relegation.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Denmark will not host gymnastics c'ships

PARIS • Denmark has pulled out of hosting next year's world artistic gymnastics championships in Copenhagen due to the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic, the sport's governing body announced on Tuesday.

The International Gymnastics Federation expressed "its regret and disappointment" and said that there would be a new bidding process for the rights to host the event.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE