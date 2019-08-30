Sports World: Lee wins Chinese amateur event

Lee wins Chinese amateur event

Singapore golfer Donovan Lee won the Wuhan leg of the China Amateur Open yesterday, carding a one-over 73 for a three-day total of eight-over 224.

Chinese nationals Gu Jianing and Zhao Haojun were second and third respectively, six and eight shots adrift of Lee.

The China Amateur Open takes place over six legs country wide, with the winners qualifying for the grand finals in Guangzhou in December.

Chalmers recovering from heart op

SYDNEY • Australian Olympic 100m freestyle champion Kyle Chalmers was recovering after a third operation yesterday to treat a long-term heart condition.

The 21-year-old, who claimed silver at last month's world championships, posted a photo on Instagram of himself in a hospital bed giving the thumbs up and saying "third time lucky". He said he was hopeful the problem has now been fixed "once and for all" as the clock ticks down to next year's Tokyo Olympics.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Warriors top China popularity list

BEIJING • Golden State Warriors continue to be the most popular National Basketball Association franchise online in China for a third consecutive year, according to annual report on the teams' digital performance.

The NBA Red Card report, released by digital marketing agency Mailman yesterday, measures online influence using a number of performance metrics including growth in followers and engagement on Chinese social media platforms.

The Warriors, who lost in the NBA Finals in June, claimed the top spot ahead of the Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Lakers, NBA champions Toronto Raptors and Boston Celtics.

REUTERS