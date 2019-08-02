Sports World: Lee clinches Johor Amateur C'ship title

Lee clinches Johor Amateur C'ship title

Singapore golfer Donovan Lee survived a third-round score of 79 to win the 34th Johor Amateur Open Golf Championship by five strokes with a total of 222 yesterday.

Malaysia's Danial Durisic came in second (227) while fellow Singaporean Nicklaus Chaim was third (228).

Folau lodges lawsuit to reinstate position

SYDNEY • Fallen star Israel Folau yesterday launched legal action against Rugby Australia and his former Super Rugby employers, the Waratahs, for unfair dismissal.

The competition's all-time record try-scorer (60) is demanding an apology, compensation and the right to play again after he was sacked for making homophobic comments.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Argentina stick with Scaloni for qualifiers

BUENOS AIRES • Lionel Scaloni has signed a contract extension with Argentina to run until the end of the qualifying period for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, the Argentine Football Association (AFA) said on its website and social media channels on Tuesday.

The 41-year-old was initially hired as interim coach last August. Following a third-placed finish at last month's Copa America in Brazil, Scaloni has been given the chance to try to achieve qualification for the World Cup, with the South American qualifiers set to begin next March.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE