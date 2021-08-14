Sports World: Leaders Albirex pull further ahead

Leaders Albirex pull further ahead

Albirex Niigata stretched their lead at the top of the Singapore Premier League with a 4-1 win over Hougang United last night.

Their goals were scored by Reo Kunimoto (second, 78th minutes), Yasuhiro Hanada (89th) and Takahiro Tezuka (90+1). Hougang's consolation in the 81st minute was an own goal by Mahiro Takahashi.

Albirex have 34 points after 15 games, six clear of Lion City Sailors, who have two games in hand. The Sailors will meet Tampines Rovers tomorrow.

Cheptegei on fund drive for facility

KAMPALA • Ugandan long-distance star Joshua Cheptegei on Thursday launched a 100-day fund-raising drive to collect US$500,000 (S$677,550) to complete his training facility in Kapchorwa district.

The 5,000m gold medallist at the Tokyo Games said he launched the project three years ago on a six-acre piece of land with the aim of nurturing talent across his country.

Cheptegei added he had put in his own funds to reach "60 per cent" completion and was now turning to crowdfunding for the construction of a world-class hostel facility with state-of-the-art fitness equipment.

XINHUA

Henley in clubhouse lead after a 62

LOS ANGELES • Russell Henley rattled in a 19-foot birdie putt at the 18th hole for a eight-under 62 and a two-shot clubhouse lead in the weather-disrupted opening round of the PGA Tour's Wyndham Championship on Thursday.

Half a dozen golfers were two shots adrift of Henley, including South Korea's Kang Sung, Americans Michael Thompson and Ted Potter and Canada's Adam Hadwin, who was six under with two holes to play when play was halted.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE