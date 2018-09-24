Sports World: Laurentia Tan finishes 7th in world meet

Laurentia Tan finishes 7th in world meet

TRYON (North Carolina) • Singaporean para-equestrienne Laurentia Tan was seventh in the freestyle para-dressage grade I event with a score of 71.873 per cent at the FEI World Equestrian Games on Saturday.

The event was won by Sara Morganti (78.867). Tan was second behind the Italian in the championship grade I event on Wednesday.

Another two medals for S'pore paddlers

Singapore's paddlers clinched a silver and bronze in the junior girls' and boys' team events respectively at the Serbian Junior and Cadet Open on Saturday.

They finished their campaign with two golds (junior boys' and girls' doubles), a silver (junior girls' team) and four bronzes (junior boys' team, junior boys' doubles, junior boys' and girls' singles).

Asensio's goal helps Real scrape victory

MADRID • Real Madrid may have produced their least convincing display of the new Spanish LaLiga campaign, but it was still enough for them to defeat Espanyol 1-0 at the Bernabeu on Saturday.

Marco Asensio's first LaLiga goal of the season, scored four minutes before half-time, proved to be enough despite the omission of Marcelo and Toni Kroos, with Gareth Bale left on the bench.

XINHUA

Arne slams Wada's lifting of Russian ban

LONDON • European Athletic Association president Svein Arne Hansen on Saturday hit out at the World Anti-Doping Agency's (Wada) decision to reinstate Russia's anti-doping authority last Thursday.

Hansen was the latest in a string of top sporting figures, including swimming great Michael Phelps, to voice their opposition to the lifting of Rusada's ban, which had been in place since November 2015.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Towns to sign S$260m Timberwolves deal

NEW YORK • Karl-Anthony Towns has agreed to a five-year, US$190 million (S$260 million) extension to stay with the Minnesota Timberwolves, according to ESPN on Saturday.

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2015 NBA draft was entering the final year of his rookie contract but he has told the National Basketball Association team that he would sign the super-max deal.

REUTERS