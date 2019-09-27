Sports World: Latest injury setback for Messi

Latest injury setback for Messi

MADRID • Lionel Messi has suffered a strain in his left thigh, Barcelona confirmed on Wednesday.

The Argentinian football star was substituted at half-time of Barca's 2-1 win over Villarreal on Tuesday in what was the striker's first start of the season. He had previously been out with a calf injury since Aug 5 and Barcelona have not indicated when they expect their captain to return from his latest setback.

They will hope to have the 32-year-old back as soon as possible, particularly after a rocky opening to the season that has reaped only three wins from seven matches in all competitions.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

PSG slump to rare home loss

PARIS • Paris Saint-Germain suffered their second defeat of the season and their first at home in Ligue 1 for 16 months as they lost 2-0 to Reims on Wednesday.

The French football champions, who lead the standings on goal difference, with 15 points from seven games, looked nothing like the team who crushed Real Madrid 3-0 in the Champions League last week at the Parc des Princes. Hassane Kamara headed home in the first half and Boulaye Dia doubled the tally with a bicycle kick in added time to give the visitors a deserved victory.

REUTERS

ATP hands Kyrgios suspended ban

PARIS • Australia's Nick Kyrgios was handed a suspended 16-week ban and US$25,000 (S$34,530) fine yesterday for "aggravated behaviour" following an investigation by the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP).

The 24-year-old, one of the most combustible characters in tennis, was fined US$113,000 over a meltdown in Cincinnati last month and courted more trouble when he described the governing body of men's tennis as "corrupt" at the US Open.

The ATP said that the suspension is deferred for six months "pending Kyrgios' compliance with several conditions mandated by the ATP". These include the player seeking support from a behavioural management specialist during the off-season.

REUTERS