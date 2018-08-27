Sports World: Late VAR decision ensures win for Barca

Late VAR decision ensures win for Barca

MADRID • A last-minute video assistant referee (VAR) decision helped Barcelona secure an unconvincing 1-0 Spanish LaLiga win over newly promoted Valladolid on Saturday.

After Ousmane Dembele gave Barca the lead in the 57th minute, Keko thought he had snatched an equaliser for Valladolid, but was ruled offside by VAR.

REUTERS

Ronaldo yet to score as Juventus win

TURIN • Cristiano Ronaldo is still waiting for his first competitive goal in Italy but made a winning home debut for Juventus on Saturday, with Miralem Pjanic and Mario Mandzukic on target in a 2-0 Serie A win over Lazio.

Ronaldo unintentionally played a role in Mandzukic's goal in the 75th minute after Pjanic had put the hosts in front at the Allianz Stadium.

The Portuguese star failed to control the ball directly in front of goal with Mandzukic taking advantage to finish off.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

DeChambeau leads by four, Woods way back

PARAMUS • Bryson DeChambeau birdied six of the closing 11 holes to take a four-shot lead after the third round of the Northern Trust tournament on Saturday.

He shot a PGA career-low eight-under 63 to stand on 16-under 197 in the opening FedExCup play-off event at Ridgewood Country Club in New Jersey.

Keegan Bradley shot a 62 for second place on 201, while Tiger Woods signed for a 68 for tied-49th on 210.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Henderson stays ahead in home event

REGINA • Canada's Brooke Henderson birdied three consecutive back-nine holes and clung to a one-stroke lead over Japan's Nasa Hataoka (69) and American Angel Yin (71) after Saturday's third round of the LPGA Canadian Open.

Henderson, trying to become only the second Canadian golfer to win her home event after Jocelyne Bourassa in 1973, fired a two-under 70 to stand on 14-under 202 at Wascana Country Club.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE