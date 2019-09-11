Sports World: Late strikes put DPMM in driver's seat for title

Late strikes put DPMM in driver's seat for title

Second-half goals by Andrei Varankou and substitute Adi Said gave Brunei DPMM a 2-0 win over Albirex Niigata last night and sent the Wasps to the top of the Singapore Premier League standings.

The 2015 champions lead Hougang United (42 points) by two points with a game in hand, with Tampines third on 36 points. Defending champions Albirex are fourth on 32 points.

Toh fails to advance but 7th in earlier final

Singapore's Toh Wei Soong was eliminated in the 400m freestyle S7 heats at the World Para Swimming Championships yesterday, after clocking 5min 6.66sec to end 12th overall among 13 swimmers in London.

On Monday, the 20-year-old timed 32.23sec for seventh place in the 50m butterfly S7 final, while Singapore's flag-bearer Theresa Goh was seventh too, in the 100m breaststroke SB4 final in 2:09.73.

Mina fined £10k for promoting gambling

LONDON • Everton defender Yerry Mina has been fined £10,000 (S$17,030) and warned by the English Football Association for breaching betting regulations, the Football Association said yesterday.

He had appeared in a video promoting the betting company Betjuego in his native Colombia. The FA said that he had admitted to a misconduct charge.

REUTERS

NBA disallows ninja-style headgear

NEW YORK • The National Basketball Association has decided to ban "ninja-style headwear", worn by the likes of Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler among others, according to an ESPN report.

Spokesman Mike Bass told the sports network that "the headwear is not part of the NBA uniform and hasn't been through the league approval process".

REUTERS