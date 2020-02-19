Sports World: Late gay footballer enters Hall of Fame

Late gay footballer enters Hall of Fame

LONDON • Britain's first and only openly gay footballer, Justin Fashanu, is to be posthumously inducted into the Hall of Fame at the National Football Museum in Manchester this week, Sky Sports reported on Monday.

The former Norwich and Nottingham Forest striker took his own life in 1998 at the age of 37, eight years after coming out publicly to the press.

Fashanu, the son of a Nigerian father and a Guyanese mother, will be recognised at a ceremony today and will join more than 100 male players in the Hall of Fame, which was set up in 2002 to honour those who have made an outstanding contribution to the sport.

REUTERS

Casillas wants to head Spanish association

MADRID • World Cup-winning captain Iker Casillas announced on Monday night that he will run for the presidency of the Spanish Football Federation when elections are called later this year.

The 38-year-old, who led La Roja to unprecedented success as they won Euro 2008 and 2012 as well as the 2010 World Cup, suffered a heart attack last May while training with current club Porto, and has not played since.

Incumbent Luis Rubiales, who took over from Angel Maria Villar in May 2018, has a mandate that runs till after Euro 2020.

REUTERS

Borg's son loses first pro tennis match

MILAN • Leo Borg, son of Swedish tennis legend Bjorn, lost his first professional match yesterday, falling in straight sets at the second-tier Challenger event in Bergamo, Italy.

The 16-year-old, 103rd in the world junior rankings, received a wild card but fell 6-3, 6-1 to Chinese Taipei qualifier Tseng Chun-hsin, an 18-year-old ranked 301st by the ATP Tour.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE