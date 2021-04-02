Sports World: Larger squads for Euro 2020 possible

Larger squads for Euro 2020 possible

LAUSANNE • Uefa is weighing up the possibility of allowing teams at this year's European Championship to name larger squads following calls by several coaches who are afraid of losing players to Covid-19, a spokesman said yesterday.

A decision could be made at the next meeting of Uefa's executive committee on April 19, when an announcement about any changes to the list of 12 host cities could also be made.

On Wednesday, the committee decided that five substitutions will be allowed while the limit of 30 per cent capacity at stadiums was abandoned.

LeBron raises stake in Liverpool

WASHINGTON • National Basketball Association (NBA) superstar LeBron James has increased his ownership stake in English Premier League football club Liverpool, via a deal confirmed on Wednesday that makes him a partner in Fenway Sports Group.

James, 36, previously held a 2 per cent stake but now will have a bigger share in Liverpool as well as a stake in Major League Baseball's Boston Red Sox and other entities.

Two Koreas make bid for 2032 Olympics

SEOUL • The municipal government of South Korean capital Seoul yesterday formally notified the International Olympic Committee (IOC) of its bid to co-host the 2032 Olympic Games with North Korea's capital Pyongyang, Yonhap news agency reported.

The IOC had in February named Brisbane as its preferred candidate to host the Games. But Seoul's municipal government urged it to reconsider the bid for the two Koreas to co-host the Games, agreed to at a summit between South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in September 2018.

