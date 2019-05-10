Sports World: Lakers will not hire Lue

Lakers will not hire Lue

LOS ANGELES • Negotiations between the Los Angeles Lakers and Tyronn Lue for the club's head coaching vacancy have collapsed, the Los Angeles Times reported on Wednesday.

The former Cleveland Cavaliers coach had been in talks for several days about the possibility of replacing Luke Walton.

However, the Times cited a source as saying the two sides had failed to reach an agreement on a proposed contract.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Injured Durant a 'concern'

OAKLAND • Golden State Warriors' title defence may now be hobbled after Kevin Durant suffered a calf injury on Wednesday that makes him a doubt for the rest of the play-offs.

While the Warriors lead the Western Conference semi-finals 3-2, after a 104-99 Game 5 home win over Houston Rockets, coach Steve Kerr admitted he was concerned. Durant had been averaging 35.4 points during the National Basketball Association post-season.

REUTERS

Bucks make East Finals

MILWAUKEE • The team with the best record in the National Basketball Association regular season also won the race to be the first into the post-season Conference Finals.

The Milwaukee Bucks ran away from the visiting Boston Celtics for a 4-1 series-clinching, 116-91 Game 5 victory on Wednesday.

The top-seeded Bucks now advance to the Eastern Finals, and will enjoy home-court advantage over either the Toronto Raptors or the Philadelphia 76ers.

REUTERS

Tokyo tickets go on sale

TOKYO • The first tickets for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics went on sale yesterday, with Japanese residents able to enter a lottery until May 28 to watch the sport of their choice.

Tickets for the 33 sports range from the cheapest general tickets at 2,500 yen (S$31) to 300,000 yen for the best seats at the opening ceremony.

Half of all tickets will be priced at 8,000 yen or less while there will be special tickets priced at 2,020 yen.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE