Sports World: Lakers tie down Davis for five more years

Lakers tie down Davis for five more years

LOS ANGELES • Anthony Davis on Thursday agreed to a five-year contract worth US$190 million (S$253 million) with the Los Angeles Lakers, just one day after they locked in superstar LeBron James with a two-year extension.

The pair led the Lakers to their 17th National Basketball Association championship, a joint-record with the Boston Celtics, in October.

General manager Rob Pelinka hailed Davis as "one of the game's most complete and dominant two-way players".

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Sorenstam to head golf federation from Jan 1

GENEVA • Ten-time women's golf Major winner Annika Sorenstam has been elected the new president of the International Golf Federation (IGF) after long-serving head Peter Dawson stepped down.

Britain's Dawson, who had been in charge for 10 years, decided not to seek re-election and the retired Swedish golfer will take over on Jan 1.

Dawson said the IGF "could not be in greater hands".

XINHUA

Expose of Russian dope scandal wins book award

NEW YORK • Grigory Rodchenkov, the former head of Russia's national anti-doping laboratory turned whistle-blower, won the William Hill Sports Book of the Year award on Thursday for his account of the country's state-sponsored doping scandal.

The Rodchenkov Affair: How I Brought Down Putin's Secret Doping Empire outlines the account of how he helped Russian athletes who cheated escape detection.

He received £30,000 (S$53,837) for the award.

REUTERS