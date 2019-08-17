Sports World: Lakers' Cousins could miss whole NBA season

Lakers' Cousins could miss whole NBA season

LOS ANGELES • Injury-plagued Los Angeles Lakers centre DeMarcus Cousins could miss the entire 2019-20 National Basketball Association season with a torn left knee ligament, the team said on Thursday.

It was a major setback for the club, who also signed big man Anthony Davis to help LeBron James and Co. win an NBA title.

Cousins suffered the injury working out in Las Vegas on Monday when he "bumped knees" with another player, according to ESPN.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Thomas, Kokrak equal course mark to lead

WASHINGTON • Americans Justin Thomas and Jason Kokrak both matched Medinah's course record of seven-under 65 on Thursday to share the lead after the opening round of the BMW Championship, the second of the three-event PGA Tour play-offs.

Thomas made a bogey-free round to equal the course mark shared by Tiger Woods, Skip Kendall and Canada's Mike Weir.

Five Americans shared second on 66, including Jim Furyk, Joel Dahmen, Lucas Glover, Brandt Snedeker and Patrick Cantlay.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Rublev hands Federer fastest defeat in 16 years

CINCINNATI • Fearless Russian qualifier Andrey Rublev needed just over an hour to beat tennis great Roger Federer 6-3, 6-4 in the third round of the Cincinnati Masters on Thursday, the Swiss 20-time Grand Slam champion suffering his quickest defeat for 16 years.

Rublev, 21, who broke the third seed in his first two service games, shed tears of joy after the biggest win of his career in 62 minutes. It was Federer's fastest defeat since losing to Franco Squillari in 54 minutes in Sydney.

REUTERS

Murray to continue with singles next week

LOS ANGELES • Andy Murray will play in the singles at next week's Winston-Salem Open as he continues his comeback from hip surgery, tournament officials told Reuters on Thursday.

The 32-year-old Scot lost 6-4, 6-4 to Richard Gasquet in the Cincinnati Masters on Monday in his first competitive singles tennis match since January. He later said he would not accept a wild card for the men's draw at the US Open, the year's final Grand Slam tournament which gets under way on Aug 26.

REUTERS