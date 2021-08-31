Sports World: La Liga postpones Barca v Sevilla game

La Liga postpones Barca v Sevilla game

MADRID • Barcelona's away match against Sevilla next month is one of two games that have been postponed by La Liga after it lost an appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport over the release of players for upcoming South American 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

Villarreal's home game with Alaves, also due to be played on Sept 11, will be arranged with the new date yet to be confirmed.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Woods' putter sets sale record of $529k

LOS ANGELES • Tiger Woods' back-up putter from his sensational 2002 season has sold for US$393,300 (S$529,010), Golden Age Golf Auctions said on Sunday.

This makes the Scotty Cameron putter reportedly the most expensive golf club sold. The putter, which was never used in competition, was personally produced by Cameron for Woods and comes with a letter of authenticity.

REUTERS

Super Rugby to expand, rebrand

WELLINGTON • Super Rugby will expand to 12 teams next year to include two Pacific island teams, with the season set to kick off on Feb 18, Australian and New Zealand officials said yesterday.

Rebranded as Super Rugby Pacific, the tournament will see the teams - five from Australia, five from New Zealand plus the Fijian Drua and Moana Pasifika - play one another once over 11 weeks.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Former UFC champ beaten by YouTuber

CLEVELAND • YouTube star Jake Paul defeated former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) welterweight champion Tyron Woodley via split decision on Sunday, extending his professional boxing record to 4-0.

Two judges scored 77-75 and 78-74 for the 24-year-old, while the third favoured Woodley 77-75 in the eight-round catchweight bout.