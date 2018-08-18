Sports World: Kraljevic takes over S'pore Selection team

Kraljevic takes over S'pore Selection team

Marko Kraljevic has been named the new coach of the Singapore Selection side for the Sultan of Selangor Cup next Saturday in Selangor's Shah Alam Stadium.

The Croat, who coaches Singapore Premier League (SPL) football club Balestier Khalsa, replaces Aidil Sharin after the latter led Home United to victory in the Asian Football Confederation Cup Asean zone final, beating Ceres Negros of the Philippines 3-1 on aggregate.

Home will now meet North Korea's April 25 Sports Club in the inter-zonal final on Tuesday and Aug 28. Eight Home United players in the Sultan of Selangor Cup team have also been replaced by players from other SPL clubs.

Former Portugal boss is new S. Korea coach

SEOUL • South Korea named former Portugal boss Paulo Bento as the new coach of the national football team yesterday.

The Korea Football Association announced the decision at its headquarters in Seoul, adding that the 49-year-old former Portugal international midfielder had signed a four-year contract to handle the side till the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

REUTERS

Snedeker takes lead following historic 59

WASHINGTON• Brandt Snedeker on Thursday became only the ninth golfer in US PGA Tour history to fire a 59, his 11-under effort putting him in the lead in the first round of the Wyndham Championship.

He rolled in a 20-foot birdie putt at his final hole, the par-four ninth, to join one of golf's most exclusive clubs. He finished with a four-shot lead over Ryan Moore and John Oda at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Ross, Kocian say they suffered Nassar abuse

LOS ANGELES• Olympic gold medal-winning gymnasts Kyla Ross and Madison Kocian said on Thursday that they were among the women and girls sexually abused by former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar.

Ross, an Olympian in 2012 and Kocian, who competed at the 2016 Rio Games, spoke on CBS This Morning and to other American media outlets, saying that they did not join more than 150 victims who confronted Nassar at his trial in January because they had not come to terms with the abuse.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Bett suspended in doping row, says AIU

NAIROBI• Kipyegon Bett is the latest Kenyan athlete to be suspended for a doping-related offence, the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) said on Thursday.

The 20-year-old, who won the 800 metres bronze medal at last year's World Championships in London, refused or failed to submit to a drug test on Wednesday, the AIU said.

REUTERS

Banned Bancroft to join Durham next year

SYDNEY • Banned Australian batsman Cameron Bancroft has joined English county side Durham as an overseas player for the 2019 season and will be available for club selection across all three formats of the sport.

He received a nine-month ban for his role in the ball-tampering scandal against South Africa, while former Australia captain Steve Smith and Test vice-captain David Warner were handed 12-month suspensions.

REUTERS