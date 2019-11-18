Sports World: Korean teen wins in India, Yap ties for 23rd

Korean teen wins in India, Yap ties for 23rd

Singapore golfer Jesse Yap carded a two-under 70 yesterday to end joint 23rd on five-under 211 at the smog-hit Panasonic Open India in Gurgaon, near New Delhi.

He was eight shots behind the 17-year-old winner, South Korean Kim Joo-hyung (65), at the US$400,000 (S$544,000) Asian Tour event, which was shortened to 54 holes owing to poor weather conditions in northern India.

Veteran Singaporean Mardan Mamat, joint runner-up at the inaugural 2011 tournament, tied for 50th place after his 74 gave him a 215 total.

US 100m Olympic champ dies at 96

LOS ANGELES • Harrison Dillard, a 1940s track star who had been the oldest living United States Olympic gold medallist, has died at 96, the US Olympic and Paralympic Committee announced on Saturday night.

He won the 100m at the 1948 London Games, edging out compatriot Barney Ewell in the first photo finish in Olympic history.

Dillard, who won the 110m hurdles at the 1952 Helsinki Games and was part of the 4x100m gold-winning relay squads in 1948 and 1952, is the only man in Olympic history to capture gold in the 100m and the 110m hurdles.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE