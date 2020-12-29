Sports World: Kohli named ICC's male cricketer of the decade

Kohli named ICC's male cricketer of the decade

DUBAI • India captain Virat Kohli was named the International Cricket Council's men's cricketer of the decade yesterday, as Australia all-rounder Ellyse Perry swept the top women's awards.

Kohli, also the ODI (one-day international) player of the decade, lifted the 2011 World Cup and the 2013 Champions Trophy.

Australian batsman Steve Smith was crowned the best Test player.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Neymar's party to abide by Covid-19 guidelines

RIO DE JANEIRO • A New Year party for 150 people thrown by Brazil striker Neymar will be subject to strict health rules amid the Covid-19 pandemic, organisers said yesterday.

The Paris Saint-Germain forward has come under heavy criticism since details of the planned event in Mangaratiba, around 105km from Rio, were leaked to local media over the weekend.

REUTERS