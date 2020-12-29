Sports World: Kohli named ICC's male cricketer of the decade

Kohli named ICC's male cricketer of the decade
DUBAI • India captain Virat Kohli was named the International Cricket Council's men's cricketer of the decade yesterday, as Australia all-rounder Ellyse Perry swept the top women's awards.
Kohli, also the ODI (one-day international) player of the decade, lifted the 2011 World Cup and the 2013 Champions Trophy.
Australian batsman Steve Smith was crowned the best Test player.
AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
Neymar's party to abide by Covid-19 guidelines
RIO DE JANEIRO • A New Year party for 150 people thrown by Brazil striker Neymar will be subject to strict health rules amid the Covid-19 pandemic, organisers said yesterday.
The Paris Saint-Germain forward has come under heavy criticism since details of the planned event in Mangaratiba, around 105km from Rio, were leaked to local media over the weekend.
REUTERS