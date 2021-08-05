Sports World: Koh leads by one at S'pore Pro Series

Koh leads by one at S'pore Pro Series

Singapore's Koh Dengshan carded a one-under 70 to take the first-round lead at yesterday's fourth leg of the FTAG Singapore Pro Series Invitational.

Trailing by one shot at the Sentosa Golf Club's Serapong Course are Amanda Tan and amateurs Shannon Tan and Justin Kuk. The 36-hole event ends today.

Anthony set for LA reunion with James

LOS ANGELES • Carmelo Anthony is joining close friend LeBron James at the Los Angeles Lakers, claim multiple media reports.

He agreed to a one-year deal on Tuesday, according to his manager, Bay Frazier.

REUTERS

Van Gaal hopes third time's the charm

AMSTERDAM • Louis van Gaal has signed a deal to coach the Netherlands until next year's World Cup in Qatar, the Dutch football association said.

It is the third time the 69-year-old will take charge of the national side. He will start next month with three World Cup qualifying matches, replacing Frank de Boer, who quit after Euro 2020.

REUTERS