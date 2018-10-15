Sports World: Koh and Slorach best locals in Pakistan

Koh and Slorach best locals in Pakistan

Singaporeans Koh Deng Shan and Mitchell Slorach both ended joint 17th on four-under 284 at the UMA CNS Open Golf Championship in Karachi, Pakistan but did so in contrasting fashion.

While Koh rebounded from a poor third round with yesterday's best score of six-under 66, including seven birdies, Slorach fell to a 73 - his worst round of the event.

Thailand's Tirawat Kaewsiribandit carded a 69 to win the Asian Tour event with a 276 total, with two compatriots tying for second.

Swimmers raise $154k in mass event

This year's Safra Swim for Hope, held from last Friday to yesterday at four Safra clubs, raised over $154,000 for charity and set a record with 2,300 national servicemen and their families involved.

Participants swam a total of 111,099 laps, as last year's Open category runner-up, beach patrol officer Wee Boon Keat, went one better to win with a total of 1,350 laps across three days.

The parent-and-child category drew 142 pairs, compared to 122 last year. The new junior category drew 98 children.

Garcia wins, Pliskova not sure of WTA spot

TIANJIN • France's Caroline Garcia survived a difficult opening set before beating top seed Karolina Pliskova 7-6 (9-7), 6-3 in the final to lift the Tianjin Open title yesterday.

Garcia claimed her first WTA title since back-to-back triumphs in Wuhan and Beijing last year, while the defeat meant Pliskova will have to wait to book a place at the Oct 21-28 BNP Paribas WTA Finals Singapore presented by SC Global.

The Czech remains eighth in the Porsche Race to Singapore standings, with the top eight qualifying for the season-ender.

Ukrainian teen eyes Grand Slam after win

HONG KONG • Ukrainian teenager Dayana Yastremska revealed her ambition to win a Grand Slam title after she crushed Chinese No. 1 Wang Qiang 6-2, 6-1 in the Hong Kong Open final yesterday to claim her maiden title.

The 18-year-old outplayed the world No. 24 to win the tournament without losing a set all week. She also walked away with a cheque for US$163,265 (S$225,000), which more than doubled her career winnings at a stroke.

Shock at basketball official's death

BUENOS AIRES • Patrick Baumann, the secretary-general of basketball's world governing body, died of a heart attack at the Youth Olympics in Buenos Aires, the International Basketball Federation (Fiba) said yesterday.

International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach said his death was a "great shock".

