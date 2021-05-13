Sports World: Koeman's job at risk after Levante draw

Koeman's job at risk after Levante draw

VALENCIA • Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman said he expected his future at the football club to be debated after a 3-3 draw at Levante on Tuesday dented their hopes of winning the Spanish La Liga title.

Barca are a point behind leaders Atletico Madrid (77), who had a game in hand against Real Sociedad yesterday.

Real Madrid, in third, will go two points ahead of the Catalans with two games left in the season if they beat Granada today.

Crowd trouble mars Sporting's title win

LISBON • Sporting fans celebrating their club being crowned Portuguese football champions for the first time in nearly two decades clashed with riot police yesterday.

Fans had gathered outside the Sporting stadium where their team beat Boavista 1-0. Sporting (82) have an unassailable eight-point advantage over second-placed Porto with two games left.

August date for Joshua-Fury fight

LONDON • The all-British heavyweight showdown between Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury is set to take place on one of the first two Saturdays in August in Saudi Arabia, according to promoter Eddie Hearn.

The bout between the two boxers, who hold all four major world titles in the division, has been on the cusp of being finalised for a number of weeks.

