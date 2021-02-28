Sports World: Ko leads by a shot, Sorenstam survives

Ko leads by a shot, Sorenstam survives

ORLANDO • Former world No. 1 Lydia Ko fired a three-under 69 on Friday to hold on to a one-shot lead after two rounds of the Gainbridge LPGA event.

The New Zealander, who calls the Lake Nona Golf & Country Club her home course, stood at 10-under 134 and one shot ahead of American Nelly Korda (68). Swedish great Annika Sorenstam, playing her first pro tournament in 13 years, made the cut with a 71 for a two-over total.

Nadal out of Dutch and Mexican events

PARIS • Rafael Nadal said on Friday that he will not play in the Acapulco ATP tournament because of a back injury that also led to his withdrawal from this week's Rotterdam event.

The Spanish world No. 2 is therefore unlikely to play again until the season's first Masters event in Miami starting on March 24.

US body stunned by ex-coach's suicide

NEW YORK • USA Gymnastics has expressed shock at the news that former coach John Geddert killed himself on Thursday after charges of human trafficking and sexual assault.

The 63-year-old had ties to disgraced former team doctor Larry Nassar, who is serving a life sentence for multiple counts of molesting gymnasts.

