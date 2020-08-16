Sports World: Klopp wins Manager of the Season award

Klopp wins Manager of the Season award

LONDON • Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was named the Premier League's Manager of the Season yesterday, after leading the Merseyside football club to their first English top-flight title in 30 years.

The Reds won 32 of their 38 league fixtures and amassed a club-record 99 points to seal the title with seven games to spare.

Klopp, 53, beat Chelsea's Frank Lampard, Leicester City's Brendan Rodgers and Sheffield United's Chris Wilder to the award.

REUTERS

Consider me retired, says India's Dhoni

NEW DELHI • Indian wicketkeeper-batsman and former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket yesterday in a message posted on Instagram.

Dhoni, who turned 39 last month, quit Test cricket in 2014 and has not played a limited-overs match for India since taking a break after the team's semi-final exit at the 50-overs World Cup in July last year.

He skippered India to the inaugural Twenty20 World Cup title in 2007 and repeated the feat at the 50-overs World Cup on home soil in 2011. He ends his ODI career having played 350 matches, scoring 10,773 runs and effecting 444 dismissals. He also holds the record for most dismissals in T20 internationals with 91 in 98 matches.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

O'Sullivan, Wilson in World Snooker final

LONDON • Ronnie O'Sullivan staged a dramatic fightback to beat Mark Selby 17-16 on Friday as the five-time champion set up a World Championship final clash with Kyren Wilson.

O'Sullivan, 44, trailed 16-14 in Friday's semi-final in Sheffield's Crucible Theatre but the former world No. 1 won the last three frames to earn a seventh appearance in the final. He and Wilson will meet in this weekend's best of 35 frames final.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Jordan's sneakers sell for record $843k

NEW YORK • A pair of Michael Jordan's game-worn sneakers sold for US$615,000 (S$843,000), Christie's auction house said on Thursday, shattering a record set just months ago by the sale of another pair of the basketball great's shoes.

The sneakers were a pair of Air Jordan 1 Highs that the National Basketball Association star wore during a 1985 exhibition match in Italy, where he dunked the ball so hard it shattered the glass backboard.

Though the sale broke the record set in May when a pair of Air Jordan 1's sold for US$560,000, the new auction landed below the estimated range of US$650,000 and US$850,000.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE