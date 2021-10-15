Sports World: Klopp gets Trent and Jota back for Watford

Klopp gets Trent and Jota back for Watford

LONDON • Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold and forward Diogo Jota are expected to be available for tomorrow's Premier League game at Watford, manager Jurgen Klopp said.

Alexander-Arnold missed Liverpool's Champions League win over Porto and the Premier League draw with Manchester City due to a muscle issue, while Jota sat out Portugal's games last week due to an injury.

REUTERS

No timeframe for injured Nadal's comeback

LONDON • Rafael Nadal said he still does not know when he will play tennis again as he works to complete his recovery from a recurring foot injury that cut short his season.

The 20-time Grand Slam winner, who struggled with back issues at the start of this year before pulling out of Wimbledon and the Tokyo Olympics, last played in August at the Citi Open in Washington. He announced ahead of the US Open that the injury to his left foot would rule him out for the rest of the year.

REUTERS

McCardel set to retire after 44th channel swim

SYDNEY • Australian long-distance swimmer Chloe McCardel said yesterday she was likely to retire after breaking the world record for the most swims across the English Channel.

The 36-year-old completed the gruelling 21-mile (nearly 34km) swim between England and France for the 44th time on Wednesday, surpassing the previous record of 43 she jointly held with Britain's Alison Streeter.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Aussie cricketers may tour S. Africa only in 2023

MELBOURNE • Australia is eyeing a 2023 window to reschedule the three-Test series of South Africa after pulling out of the tour earlier this year, Cricket Australia (CA) boss Nick Hockley said yesterday.

CA called off the tour in February citing health risks amid the coronavirus pandemic, a decision greeted with disappointment and frustration in South Africa.

REUTERS