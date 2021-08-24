Sports World: Kiwis plan to drop 'All Whites' nickname

Kiwis plan to drop 'All Whites' nickname

WELLINGTON • New Zealand Football (NZF) is looking at dropping the "All Whites" nickname used by the national men's team as part of a diversity drive, sparking intense debate among fans and former players.

The moniker refers to the team's white playing strip but Radio New Zealand yesterday reported it was under review as the governing body feared it could be seen as carrying racial undertones.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Vinicius' late goals spare Real's blushes

MADRID • Gareth Bale scored his first goal in almost two years for Real Madrid in the Spanish La Liga on Sunday but substitute Vinicius Jr stole the show with two late strikes to grab a 3-3 draw at Levante.

Levante, playing for the first time in front of fans at their renovated Ciutat de Valencia stadium, led through goals by Roger Marti, Jose Campana and Rober Pier, only to see Vinicius salvage a point for the Madrid side.

REUTERS

Australia's swim coach extends deal

SYDNEY • Australia's head swim coach Rohan Taylor had his contract extended until the 2024 Paris Olympics yesterday after one of the country's best showings at a Games.

The Dolphins took home 20 medals in the Tokyo pool, including nine golds - their biggest haul since Athens 2004.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE