Sports World: Kiwi Rennie is new Wallabies coach

Kiwi Rennie is new Wallabies coach

SYDNEY • New Zealander Dave Rennie was yesterday tasked with leading Australia to the 2023 Rugby World Cup, after being appointed as Michael Cheika's replacement in the wake of the Wallabies' meek quarter-final exit in Japan.

Just the second Kiwi to take the Australia hot seat after Robbie Deans (2008-2013), the former Waikato Chiefs and Glasgow Warriors boss faces a stiff challenge to rebuild a fallen rugby power amid a period of transition.

But Rugby Australia chief executive Raelene Castle claimed Rennie, who has never coached at international level, was always top of the governing body's shortlist.

REUTERS

Pakistan 16-year-old to make Test debut

BRISBANE • Teenage bowling sensation Naseem Shah will become one of the youngest cricketers to play a Test match after Pakistan captain Azhar Ali yesterday confirmed the 16-year-old will make his debut at the Gabba.

Ahead of today's series opener against Australia, the batsman claimed he had "no doubts in his fitness and bowling skills" and "we are all looking forward to him having a very successful career".

Only a handful of players have made their debut aged 16, including Sachin Tendulkar, who went on to become an Indian batting legend. Shah is set to become the youngest player to make a Test debut Down Under.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE