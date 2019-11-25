Sports World: Kipchoge and Dalilah are 2019's best athletes

Kipchoge and Dalilah are 2019's best athletes

MONACO • Kenya's marathon sub-two hour man Eliud Kipchoge and American 400m hurdles world record holder Dalilah Muhammad were named World Athletics' athletes of the year on Saturday night.

Their awards were announced at the annual ceremony of the sport's governing body in Monaco.

Kipchoge, who was named male athlete of the year for the second year in a row, told reporters he "never imagined coming home with this" and his prize had capped "an amazing year".

REUTERS

High five for Yadav as India win series easily

KOLKATA • Paceman Umesh Yadav claimed five wickets as India thrashed Bangladesh in just over two days of their first day-night Test to sweep the cricket series 2-0 yesterday.

The visitors were bowled out for 195 in less than an hour of the first session on day three in Kolkata, as the hosts won by an innings and 46 runs to record their 12th straight Test series triumph on home soil.

It was a memorable pink-ball international debut for India, who become the only team to win four consecutive Tests by an innings margin.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Ferrari drivers resolve issues, look to final race

LONDON • Ferrari drivers Charles Leclerc and Sebastian Vettel have cleared the air after their collision at the Brazilian Grand Prix that put both of them out of the penultimate race of the Formula One season.

A Ferrari spokesman said the team are now " focusing on Abu Dhabi", with Sunday's race at Yas Marina wrapping up the season.

Mercedes have already won both the drivers' and constructors' championships for a sixth year running.

REUTERS