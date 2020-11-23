Sports World: Kim stays in the hunt for second straight crown

Kim stays in the hunt for second straight crown

MIAMI • South Korea's Kim Sei-young used a late birdie run to shoot a sizzling six-under 64 and open up a five-stroke lead over Ally McDonald at the LPGA Tour's Pelican Women's Championship on Saturday.

The world No. 2, fresh off her maiden Major win at last month's Women's PGA Championship, made four straight birdies to reach 14-under 196 at the Pelican Golf Club, with American McDonald, in second, carding a 68.

Streb leads by 3 in bid to end Tour title drought

WASHINGTON • Robert Streb extended his lead at golf's RSM Classic on Saturday with another bogey-free display, carding a three-under 67 in the third round.

The American, who had a three-stroke lead over compatriots Zach Johnson (65) and Bronson Burgoon (67) going into the final round, is bidding to win his second PGA Tour title, with his first also coming at the RSM Classic in 2014.

Paralympian Zanardi in stable condition

MILAN • Former Formula One driver Alex Zanardi's condition has stabilised, allowing the Italian Paralympic icon to move to a hospital closer to his home as he recovers from a horrific road accident.

The 54-year-old, who had both his legs amputated after an accident in 2001, underwent craniofacial reconstruction surgery after his handbike crashed into a truck on June 19.

