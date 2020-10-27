Sports World: Kershaw the star as Dodgers take 3-2 lead

Kershaw the star as Dodgers take 3-2 lead

ARLINGTON (Texas) • Clayton Kershaw struck out six and foiled a brazen attempt at stealing home by Tampa Bay centre fielder Manuel Margot, as the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Rays 4-2 in Game 5 of the World Series on Sunday.

The victory gives the Dodgers a 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven series and they can seal the title with a win in Game 6 today.

REUTERS

Pogba slams France retirement rumours

LONDON • Manchester United's Paul Pogba said yesterday reports claiming he had retired from international duty in protest against French President Emmanuel Macron's comments about radical Islam were "fake news".

According to reports in the Middle East and picked up by British tabloid The Sun, the World Cup winner wanted to stop playing for Les Bleus due to Mr Macron's hardline stance after the Oct 16 beheading of history teacher Samuel Paty by a Muslim extremist.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Ronaldinho fine after positive Covid-19 test

SAO PAULO • Brazil and Barcelona great Ronaldinho has reassured fans that he is feeling well despite testing positive for Covid-19.

The 40-year-old said on Sunday he had been infected but was asymptomatic, and was currently self-isolating in the city of Belo Horizonte, where he had been scheduled to participate in a promotional event.

XINHUA

No fans allowed at Melbourne Cup

MELBOURNE • Horse racing fans who typically flock to Australia's week-long Melbourne Cup carnival will not be allowed to attend this year because of coronavirus restrictions, the Victoria Racing Club has said.

The carnival attracts crowds of up to 90,000 for major races and is highlighted by the A$8 million (S$7.76 million) Melbourne Cup, which is raced on the first Tuesday in November and known as "the race that stops the nation".

REUTERS