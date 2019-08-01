Sports World : Kenderesi can leave Korea despite charge

Kenderesi can leave Korea despite charge

SEOUL • Hungarian swimmer Tamas Kenderesi has been given permission to leave South Korea despite being charged with sexual harassment, local prosecutors said yesterday.

The 2016 Olympics 200m butterfly bronze medallist, who was in Gwangju for the World Championships last week, is understood to have paid a deposit of 3 million won (S$3,475) for any possible fine.

He has admitted to "thoughtlessly touching" a nightclub dancer but has denied allegations of sexual harassment, which is a summary offence, meaning that it can be dealt with administratively without a courtroom trial.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Stephens and Gauff falter in Washington

WASHINGTON • Top seed and 2015 champion Sloane Stephens was shocked 6-2, 7-5 by Swede Rebecca Peterson in the Washington Open's first round on Tuesday.

Fellow American Cori Gauff, the tournament's biggest draw after her run to the fourth round at Wimbledon, also fell 6-4, 6-2 to Zarina Diyas of Kazakhstan.

Later, the 15-year-old said that she was "looking forward to the US Open and hope I can make a good result there".

The final Grand Slam of the year starts on Aug 28 in New York.

REUTERS

McIlroy to join Woods in Japan's PGA event

TOKYO • Former world No. 1 golfer Rory McIlroy will join 15-time Major winner Tiger Woods at Japan's first PGA Tour tournament later this year, organisers announced yesterday.

The 30-year-old Northern Irishman, a four-time Major champion, will add star power to the US$9.75 million (S$13.4 million) Zozo Championship from Oct 24-27.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Wolves sign Cutrone on a four-year deal

LONDON • Wolverhampton Wanderers have signed Italy forward Patrick Cutrone on a four-year deal from Serie A football club AC Milan, the Premier League side announced on Tuesday.

Financial details were not revealed, but British media reported the transfer fee for the 21-year-old was around £16 million (S$26.6 million).

The Milan academy product made 90 appearances for the senior team, scoring 27 goals in all competitions.

REUTERS