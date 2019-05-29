Sports World: Keita out of CL final, Firmino should be fit

Keita out of CL final, Firmino should be fit

LONDON • Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has confirmed Brazil forward Roberto Firmino should be fit to face Tottenham in Saturday's Champions League final in Madrid.

He missed their 4-0 semi-final second-leg comeback win over Barcelona and the final Premier League game of the season with a muscle strain, but has "looked good" on his return to training.

Klopp also told a press conference yesterday Guinea midfielder Naby Keita had no chance to be involved.

Alves in, Neymar out as Brazil's captain

LONDON • Neymar has been replaced as captain of the Brazil national team for next month's Copa America by Paris Saint-Germain teammate Dani Alves, the country's football federation said late on Monday.

Brazil, who have not won the title since 2007, will host the June 14-July 7 event. They faceBolivia in the opener in Sao Paulo.

Coach Tite had named Neymar as his captain a few months after Brazil's World Cup campaign, but had been under pressure to replace the forward due to his disciplinary issues at PSG.

Pocock racing to be fit for World Cup

SYDNEY • Injury-plagued Australian great David Pocock said he was racing to be fit for the Sept 20-Nov 2 World Cup in Japan as he announced his retirement from Super Rugby yesterday, three games before the end of the season.

The flanker, 31, failed to shake off the calf injury that has dogged his final season with the ACT Brumbies, for whom he has played only 138 minutes this year.

With no time frame set for a return, the uncertainty has cast a further shadow over the Wallabies' Cup preparations after the loss of star fullback Israel Folau, who was sacked last week for posting homophobic comments on social media.

