Sports World: Keglers finish 1-2 in Asian Schools event

Keglers finish 1-2 in Asian Schools event

Local bowlers Arianne Tay and Fion Liew secured a one-two finish in the girls' singles category at the Asian Schools Tenpin Bowling Championships in Hong Kong.

Arianne won gold with a six-game total of 1,380 pinfalls, while Fion was second just 17 behind. Japan's Haru Suzuki took bronze with 1,339 pins.

Next up are the doubles, team of four and masters events. The tournament, in which 122 youth bowlers from 14 countries and territories are taking part, ends on Friday.

S'pore floorballers thump Philippines 17-2

Five goals from Tng Zong Wei spurred Singapore to a 17-2 drubbing of hosts Philippines on day 2 of the men's Asia Oceania Floorball Confederation Cup in Binan last night.

They got off to a slow start, leading only 2-0 after the first period, but stepped it up to go into the third and final period 9-0 up.

The Republic had thrashed Japan 10-1 in their opening Group B game on Sunday and wrap up the group stage today against hapless India, who have already lost to both the Philippines and Japan.

Belaili and Mahrez star as Algeria enter Afcon last 8

CAIRO • Superbly taken goals from Youcef Belaili and Riyad Mahrez set Algeria them on the way to a 3-0 win over Guinea on Sunday and a place in the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) quarter-finals, reaffirming their status as one of the favourites.

Debutants Madagascar also edged out Democratic Republic of Congo on penalties after a 2-2 draw the same evening to move into the last eight.

Separately, Uganda parted company with their French coach Sebastien Desabre following their last-16 defeat by Senegal.

REUTERS

Wolff, 20, gets into record books with 3M Open win

WASHINGTON • Matthew Wolff eagled the final hole to claim the 3M Open on Sunday and become the youngest winner on the PGA Tour since Jordan Spieth in 2013.

The 20-year-old Californian rolled in a 26-foot shot from the fringe at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota, for a six-under 65 and 21-under 263 total to pip compatriots Bryson DeChambeau (66) and Colin Morikawa (66) by a stroke.

Spieth was 19 years, 11 months and 17 days old when he won the 2013 John Deere Classic.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE